IMPD asking for help identifying robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to IMPD, the suspect entered the Game Smart Plus in the 3400 block of West 86th Street on March 23, 2018. Once in the store, the male suspect asked to look at an Xbox One and a controller. 

At that point, the suspect told the victim he forgot his wallet, left the store and went to a 2000s model white Chevy Impala, returning to the store and then displayed a black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect then demanded the game system and the controller and fled the business with the items.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

