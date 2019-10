INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An arrest has been in a Thursday morning east side homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deparment.

Police said 40-year-old Eddie Bingham has been taken into custody.

On Oct. 3, just before 6 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of North Temple Avenue for a report of a person down.

After arriving on the scene, the victim, 38-year-old Quentin Miller, was found suffering from significant trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.