IMPD open house will explain how to become a new recruit

A badge seen on an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shirt. IMPD is seeking to recruit more women to join the force. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to expand its ranks.

The Southeast District of IMPD will have an open house Thursday to reach new recruits.

Officer Douglas Lepsky with IMPD said, “Indianapolis is an expanding city, and we’re looking for hardworking, dedicated individuals who are willing to fill that call.”

“This way is a low-level classroom setting where anybody can come in here and ask any question they want, and see what IMPD’s all about, and, if they’re interested, we have mentors that will actually walk them through the process getting on the department, from filling out the application phase to getting prepared for the interview phase, and getting physically fit for the physical agility test before the academy.”

The recruiting open house will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.