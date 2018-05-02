IMPD seeks help finding man in connection to fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help from the community in finding a man they believe was the driver in a hit-and-run.

Officers were dispatched out to the 2500 block of North Shadeland Avenue in reference to a person struck on April 25.

Upon arrival, a man was found with injuries after being struck and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Bronson Gooch and officials said he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Edgar Benjamin Castillo-Recinos and a warrant was soon issued for his arrest.

His last known address was 1821 West Washington Street and is known to work contract jobs in the Indianapolis and Carmel areas.

The vehicle used in the hit-and-run has been located, but officials believe Castillo-Recinos may be using another vehicle, a tan 2003 Chevrolet Astro with Indiana plates YEV614.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Detective Tim Abrams at 317-327-6594 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Edit: IMPD initially said that Bronson Gooch was in critical condition as of Wednesday, but it has been noted that Gooch died of his injuries.