Indiana firefighter dies in line of duty

Undated photo of Prairieton Fire Department via department's Facebook page
by: Brady Gibson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana firefighter died in the line of duty Thursday night in Vigo County.

The Prairieton Fire Department confirmed the death in a Facebook post but did announce the firefighter’s name.

The department also did not immediately release details on what happened.

Prairieton is a town of around 1,000 people in Vigo County near the Indiana-Illinois border.

Rep. Larry Bucshon, who represents the area in the U.S. House of Representatives, posted his condolences on social media Friday morning.

This is at least the second Indiana firefighter to die in the line of duty in 2023.

Farmland Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Osgood died in May when the fire tanker he was driving crashed in Randolph County.

Osgood was responding to a fire call at the time of the single-vehicle crash.

