Indiana girl hurt in lawn mowing accident to receive prosthetic soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 5-year-old girl from Elkhart is the unlikely champion for lawn mowing safety this summer as she recovers at an impressive rate and with infectious enthusiasm.

Italia McAllister first made headlines May 18 when her family publicly told the story of how she ran out onto the lawn at her grandparent’s home and approached a riding lawn mower. According to her parents, the driver of the mower didn’t see or hear Italia and put the machine in reverse, running over the girl’s left leg. The damage was so traumatic that the limb had to be amputated midcalf.

“It still feels like yesterday like it happened,” said Robyn McAllister, Italia’s mother, on Wednesday. “She’s just now getting brave to where she’s getting up and doing stuff.”

Italia was airlifted from Elkhart to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health where she underwent reconstructive surgeries to prepare her for a prosthetic.

In the last month Italia has improved at a remarkable pace and brings a smile and laughter to family, friends, and hospital staff.

“She went to her graduation. That was so awesome that she was able to make it,” said Robyn McAllister. “She did good with her friends, but I was nervous.”

Italia attended her kindergarten graduation, crossing the gym in a walker. In the hospital waiting room she showed off her two loose teeth, how she can ninja-kick with her amputated leg, and how she can trace numbers in the ground with her wheelchair.

“I had to race with my grandma on my walker,” Italia said. “She has a big walker.”

Her plastic surgeon, Dr. Patrick Gerety, said he usually anticipates complications with the seven to eight lawn mowing accident patients he sees each year, but Italia’s surgeries have gone as well as possible.

“Italia is proving how resilient all of our patients are,” the doctor said. “I have a pretty busy practice with lawn mower injuries, and they are complex injuries. They produce pretty devastating trauma.”

Every day, Italia and her family still struggle as they fight to keep her leg free from infection and build strength in the limb for her eventual prosthetic.

Robyn McAllister said, “Ace wrap bandages every morning, cleaning it daily. I’ve got to bleach out a tub twice a day before and after if she takes a bath, put lotion multiple times a day on her skin graft.”

Now that Italia is back in her hometown, she has begun visiting her friends and family and is telling people who ask about how she was injured. Her mother said it is going to help a lot of people.

The McAllisters and the staff at the hospital are still eager to increase awareness for lawn mower safety. Robyn McAllister often uses the hashtag “#LawnMowerAwareness” and continues her family’s Change.org petition asking for lawn mower manufacturers to increase safety features on lawn mowers.

“I would like all parents to just be aware of how bad the injuries can be and take the extra step to keep their kids at a safe place when they’re lawn mowing,” the doctor said.

Her parents say Shriners Hospitals has donated a prosthetic leg to Italia and will re-fit it as she grows until age 18. The McAllisters said they expect she’ll be wearing it by the first day of first grade this fall.