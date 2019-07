Indiana Grown: My Sugar Pie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re excited to start featuring more local love on Daybreak.

This week, Kelly Maucere with Zionsville’s My Sugar Pie dropped by our studios to share some of her delicious pies.

Kelly’s pies have been featured in Edible Indy, Oprah’s Blog and People Magazine among other outlets.

Here’s what you’ll need for Kelly’s blueberry pie:

Fresh pie crust dough, 2 rounds

5 cups fresh or frozen blueberries

3 Tbsp cornstarch

1 cup sugar

1 squeeze of lemon juice, maybe a Tbsp

Water

Bake in 400 degree oven for 20 mins.

Then bake at 350 degree oven for 1 and ½ hours-2 hours more.

For more information on My Sugar Pie, visit their Facebook page.