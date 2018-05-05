Indiana Grown: Some Like It Hot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Daybreak is introducing you to all new segments that focuses on some local and tasty ingredients.

This week’s delicious eats brought to us courtesy of Indiana Grown is Some Like It Hot,

Some Like It Hot serves as a catering business based out of Noblesville with a focus on spicy foods.

You can find their products in Carmel’s Market District , Fishers’ Farmers Market and in Downtown Noblesville.

For Cinco de Mayo, their products will be in Fishers’ Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon, Carmel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in Noblesville Salsa for Salsa event at Federal Hill Commons from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

