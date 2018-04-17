Indiana House speaker expects May 14 special session start

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are expected back at the Statehouse the week of May 14 for a special session to deal with bills the Republican-dominated Legislature couldn’t wrap up last month.

Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma said Tuesday that Gov. Eric Holcomb will ultimately decide the exact date. But Bosma says he’s confident the special session will be short and is aiming to keep it to one day.

Bosma says Republicans will announce additional details Friday.

Holcomb announced last month that he would call lawmakers back, following a chaotic end to this year’s regular session in mid-March.

Bosma said only bills that were cleared for final votes would be eligible for consideration during the special session. Those include a couple of tax bills and school safety improvement bill.