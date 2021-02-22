1 correction officer dead, 2nd injured in stabbing at Indiana State Prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH/AP) — One staff member died and another was injured after police say an inmate serving 130 years in an Indianapolis triple murder stabbed them both Sunday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, an inmate attacked two correction officers in a common area of the prison. Both officers were taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital, where one officer died and the other was in serious condition.

Tymetri Campbell, 38, of Indianapolis, faces several charges including murder in connection to the stabbings, ISP said.

Campbell is serving 130 years in the Indiana State Prison after pleading guilty to three murders in a 2002 shooting in Indianapolis.

Brothers Keith Resnover, 45, and Karl Resnover, 46, were gunned down Sept. 17, 2002, in Indianapolis. Another man, 26-year-old Anthony P. Johnson, was found dead several hours later.

The next month, U.S. Marshals found Campbell in Peoria, Illinois.

In a 2007 appeal, Campbell argued that the trial court did not properly take into consideration his remorse and his problems with drugs and alcohol when determining his sentence.

At the sentencing hearing, Campbell apologized for “being there” at the time of the murders but said he “didn’t actually kill anybody”:

I just want to say I’m sorry, not for committing a murder, but just being a part of it, just being there at the time. Because I didn’t actually kill anybody. I was just there. I just wanted to say I’m sorry. I know “sorry” ain’t going to bring them back, but that’s just the best I can do. And I’m going to stay a whole lot of time in jail to think about it, so I hope that’s enough for y’all. I’m sorry. Indiana Court of Appeals

The Court of Appeals affirmed his sentence, saying that Campbell’s statement “might be read to express remorse, but it does not acknowledge responsibility” and that his history of drug and alcohol use did not seem significant enough to be considered in his sentencing.

The identity of the staff member who died Sunday was not immediately released by either department.

The maximum security facility in Michigan City houses Indiana’s death row inmates and has an inmate population of 2,300.