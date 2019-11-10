2 dead after wrong-way driver crashes into Corvette on I-65

Two people died after a wrong-way driver drove into oncoming traffic on I-65 in northwest Indiana Sunday morning. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

CROWN HILL, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died when a wrong-way driver crashed into a Corvette on I-65 in northwestern Indiana Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police were called to mile marker 274 on I-65 Sunday just after 1:30 a.m.

A 911 caller reported a vehicle had gotten onto the highway from the wrong ramp at U.S. 231.

The driver, Anna Warner, 21, of Beaverville, Illinois, drove a Kia north in a southbound lane before crashing head on into a Chevy Corvette.

Two males were inside the Corvette. The driver of the Corvette, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene. The passenger was transported to Franciscan Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Warner was also transported to Franciscan Health where she later died from her injuries.

State police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

All lanes of southbound I-65 were closed for about seven hours. The lanes reopened around 8:30 Sunday morning.