Indiana News

2 men charged in Delaware County triple murder

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Two Delaware County men face charges for a July 13 home invasion in Muncie that led to the deaths of three people.

Devin Myers, 27, has been charged with three counts of murder and two counts of felony murder in the deaths of 69-year-old Malcolm Perdue, 51-year-old Kyndra Skinner, and their grandson, 19-year-old Kyler Musick.

Daniel Jones, 26, is charged with the murders of Perdue and Swift.

Both men also face charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement, conspiracy to commit robbery, and obstruction of justice.

Court papers say Jones and Myers shot and killed Perdue and Skinner during a home invasion on South Liberty Street. Musick was also shot and died later. His body was found July 14 near a Muncie reservoir.

Jones and Myers drove away in a stolen dark-colored GMC, according to police. Court papers say Jones stated that while inside the GMC, Myers told Jones that he had shot his friend in the face, wrapped the body in plastic, and then got rid of the body with his girlfriend’s help.

Both men were arrested Thursday morning and taken to the Delaware County Jail.

An initial hearing is set for Wednesday.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said in a statement that he has not ruled out seeking the death penalty.

“At this point in time, it is premature to make a decision one way or the other on whether I intend to seek the death penalty in this case. The investigation is ongoing. However, I can say that it is certainly still on the table.”