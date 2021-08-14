Indiana News

2-vehicle crash in South Bend leaves woman dead

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in South Bend Saturday morning.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office say officers were called to the intersection of College Street and Orange Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, where a Honda Civic driving south on College Street crashed with a Dodge Charger traveling east on Orange Street.

The driver of the Civic, 20-year-old Amira Hopkins, of South Bend, was pronounced dead. The driver of the Charger, a 29-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy for Hopkins is scheduled for Sunday morning.

No other injuries were reported.