Indiana News

2-vehicle crash in South Bend leaves woman dead

(File Photo)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in South Bend Saturday morning.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office say officers were called to the intersection of College Street and Orange Street around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, where a Honda Civic driving south on College Street crashed with a Dodge Charger traveling east on Orange Street.

The driver of the Civic, 20-year-old Amira Hopkins, of South Bend, was pronounced dead. The driver of the Charger, a 29-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy for Hopkins is scheduled for Sunday morning.

No other injuries were reported.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy

National /

Russian plane fighting wildfires crashes in Turkey, killing all 8 crew members

International /

Future of delivery on display during Lawrence Community Safety Day

Local /

At least 29 dead after 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image