4 arrested for possession of guns and drugs in northern Indiana

LAPAZ, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Marshall County have arrested four people for possession of guns and drugs.

The county sheriff’s office says it searched a house in the 300 block of First Road in Lapaz. The town of 470 residents is about a 25-minute drive south of downtown South Bend in northern Indiana.

Deputies say they found 13 firearms, several ounces of psychedelic mushrooms, over a pound of marijuana and cocaine, and over 100 THC-vape cartridges and edibles.

Police say Colt and Cale Hensley, both 24, of Lapaz; Brisa Camacho, 22, of Lapaz; and Hannah Helak, 20, of South Bend, all face multiple drug charges.

