Indiana News

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday.

The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located at 98 W. 73rd St. in Merrillville on Feb. 12.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

Winning Powerball numbers for Feb. 12 were: 8-10-21-41-62 with the Powerball of 7. Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25.