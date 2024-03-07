76-year-old woman arrested after gunbattle with Fort Wayne police

A view in September 2022 of the 3600 block of Central Drive in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 76-year-old woman who’d been threatening tree workers was arrested Thursday after a gunbattle with Fort Wayne Police Department officers.

Fort Wayne police were called to a disturbance shortly after 8:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Central Drive. That’s in a residential area west of McMillen Park and near Irwin Elementary School and Bethlehem Lutheran Church. It’s southeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

A news release issued Thursday afternoon from Sgt. Jeremy Webb, the department’s public information officer, says Corinne Ann Nahrwold was threatening tree workers trying to complete a job. She’d went into a home after making the threats.

As officers arrived, she returned outdoors with a gun and fired it. Officers returned fire, and Nahrwold went back into the home and did not come back outside.

An emergency team later went into the home and found Nahrwold with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with an injury not believed to be life-threatening.

Charges for Nahrwold were pending, police say.

No officers or tree workers were hurt, authorities say.

Indiana State Police also responded to the incident and will be conducting an independent investigation, the release says.