Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in Fort Wayne residential area

A Fort Wayne Police Department vehicle. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via Flickr)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has died after being found with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon in Fort Wayne, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called shortly before 4:25 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Hugh Street. That’s in a residential area near downtown Fort Wayne.

The man, who was not immediately identified in a news release from police, died at a local hospital.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were searching the area for evidence and witnesses, Sgt John Nichter, a department public information officer, said in the release.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police at 260-427-1201 or Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Plainfield opens arts, entertainment center
Entertainment /
Why Aliyah Boston is excited...
Indiana Fever /
Signs of Caitlin Clark coming...
Indiana Fever /
Republican asks officials to return...
Election /
Indiana bill remains stuck over...
Indiana News /
76-year-old woman arrested after gunbattle...
Indiana News /
Indiana man pleads guilty to...
Indiana News /
US House lawmakers advance bill...
Political News /