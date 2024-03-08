Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in Fort Wayne residential area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man has died after being found with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon in Fort Wayne, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department was called shortly before 4:25 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired in the 1200 block of Hugh Street. That’s in a residential area near downtown Fort Wayne.

The man, who was not immediately identified in a news release from police, died at a local hospital.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians were searching the area for evidence and witnesses, Sgt John Nichter, a department public information officer, said in the release.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police at 260-427-1201 or Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.