AES Indiana files for 13% rate increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday, AES Indiana filed a petition to increase rates by 13%. The rate increase would help cover rising operational costs, the corporation said.

If the new rate is approved, an AES Indiana customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month will see their bill increase $17.

The new rates would go into effect next summer.

This is the company’s first base rate increase request in five years.

The request also seeks recovery for increased costs needed to support its vegetation management plan, which involves the removal of overhand and tree trimming.

“AES Indiana continues to focus on providing safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions, while balancing the need to keep energy costs reasonable,” Kristina Lund, AES Indiana president and ceo, said. “Through this rate review request, we are making meaningful changes and improvements that will provide significant benefits to our customers, including new technology offerings and investments in our infrastructure that will provide a better overall experience for our customers.”