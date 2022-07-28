Indiana News

Any wild turkeys out there? Indiana wants to know

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you seen any wild turkeys in the past few days?

The state is conducting its annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey from July 1 through Aug. 31. The count not only tells the Indiana Department of Natural Resources how many turkeys are out there, which is important, but also how to better manage their population.

Be on the look out for hens — those are mother turkeys — and their young called poults. Together, they’re called a brood. Natural Resources shared a photo on Facebook showing a brood.

If you see any wild turkeys, report your sighting at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood. If you’re thinking of hunting for turkeys, the state sets dates for that.