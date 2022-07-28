Indiana News

Any wild turkeys out there? Indiana wants to know

A brood of eight turkeys. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you seen any wild turkeys in the past few days?

The state is conducting its annual Wild Turkey Brood Survey from July 1 through Aug. 31. The count not only tells the Indiana Department of Natural Resources how many turkeys are out there, which is important, but also how to better manage their population.

Be on the look out for hens — those are mother turkeys — and their young called poults. Together, they’re called a brood. Natural Resources shared a photo on Facebook showing a brood.

If you see any wild turkeys, report your sighting at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood. If you’re thinking of hunting for turkeys, the state sets dates for that.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana Task Force 1 deployed to support flooding efforts in southern Kentucky

News /

Police: Bloomington man shot, killed after argument at apartment

Crime Watch 8 /

Meet Taz, the Tipton County Police Department K9

Life.Style.Live! /

Tom Alvarez previews end of summer arts events

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.