Indiana News

At least 1 dies in crash on I-65 in southern Indiana

Indiana State Police on the afternoon of July 5, 2022, say a fatal crash happened on northbound I-65 at State Road 60. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on northbound I-65 at the State Road 60 interchange in Clark County, Indiana State Police say.

Sgt. Carey Huls tweeted that all northbound lanes are closed and diverted at the interchange in southern Indiana near Louisville, Kentucky.

Huls did not immediately provide additional information about the crash, but traffic camera footage showed a truck with a travel trailer that appeared to have struck the State Road 60 overpass.

Indiana Department of Transportation first alerted drivers about just before 4:40 p.m.