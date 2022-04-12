Indiana News

Avian influenza found at 2nd duck farm in northern Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Avian influenza has been found at a second duck farm in northern Indiana, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said Tuesday.

It’s the eighth commercial flock of birds in Indiana to be affected by bird flu in 2022.

The state had reported Thursday that a commercial duck farm in Elkhart County tested positive for the H5H1 avain flu virus. The second farm was found Tuesday, also in Elkhart County. Both flocks have more than 10,000 ducks. The state did not identify the farms.

The Board of Animal Health has begun testing 78 commercial bird flocks around the duck farm where the bird flu was first found in an effort to confirm if the virus has spread.

The board also has reached out to 320 backyard poultry owners and people who raise birds as a hobby near the Elkhart County farm where bird flu was first found to conduct testing for them at no charge. People can schedule testing by calling 317-544-2387.

The Indiana Department of Agriculture says the state ranks No. 1 in commercial duck production.

In February and March, I-Team 8 reported avian flu was found in six Indiana turkey farms. At least 171,000 turkeys were euthanized to control the virus, the state said. All six turkey farms have have had controls lifted since.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health is keeping people updated on its website.

Indiana isn’t the only state seeing flocks contracting avian flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is keeping a database of outbreaks. Some zoos have changed how their birds are displayed to protect against the virus.

Officials emphasize that bird flu doesn’t jeopardize the safety of meat or eggs or represent a significant risk to human health. No infected birds are allowed into the food supply, and properly cooking poultry and eggs kills bacteria and viruses. No human cases have been found in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.