Bartholomew County deputies arrest Edinburgh man for Thanksgiving night murder

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bartholomew County have arrested a Johnson County man for a Thanksgiving night homicide.

Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, was arrested Thursday night on a preliminary charge of murder, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies say Bryant shot a male once in the abdomen at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of 15000 N. Bluff Road. That’s a residential area in Edinburgh, a small community in Johnson County near the Bartholomew County line.

The wounded male was taken to a hospital in Columbus, where he was pronounced dead. His name will be released at a future date by the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office.

Bryant was identified as the shooter and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office says.

Sheriff’s deputies did not say what led to the shooting or provide a possible motive.

Sheriff Matthew Myers expressed concern about violence in the community, citing three gun-related incidents on Thanksgiving Day.

“Law enforcement as a whole takes gun violence very seriously and we are no different here at your Sheriff’s office. We will work diligently to bring those who commit violence against members of our community to justice,” Myers said in a statement.

The police investigation was ongoing.