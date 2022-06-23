Indiana News

Burglar shot dead after breaking into northern Indiana home

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Police say a burglar was fatally shot after breaking into a northern Indiana home.

Warsaw police said they were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to a home for “an alleged breaking and entering” by a man who was shot inside.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police and medics tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say three adults and a young child who were in the home at the time are cooperating with investigators. It’s not clear who shot the burglar. His name hasn’t been released.