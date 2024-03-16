Search
Coroner identifies 3 men who were found fatally shot in northwestern Indiana home

by: Associated Press
GRIFFITH, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have identified three men who were found fatally shot in a northwestern Indiana home.

Police found the men in a home in Griffith on Friday afternoon.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the men on Saturday as 69-year-old Marshall Lawson; 67-year-old John Sfefanich; and 63-year-old Robert Sacviar.

Police are investigating several scenarios, including whether the incident was a murder-suicide. No arrests have been made but authorities say there’s no public safety threat.

