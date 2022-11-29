Indiana News

Court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

A wooden judge gavel and soundboard isolated on white background. (Photo by Oana Malaeru / 500px / Getty Images)
by: TOM DAVIES, Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains.

The ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe aborted fetuses deserve the same treatment as deceased people.

The appeals court cited a 2019 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court upholding the fetal remains provisions of the law signed by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved an abortion ban law over the summer, but abortions have been allowed to continue as courts consider whether the ban violates the state constitution.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

US bat species devastated by fungus now listed as endangered

National /

Biden ‘confident’ rail strike will be avoided after meeting with congressional leaders

National /

Actress Kate Walsh shares how to keep your cat happy during holidays

Life.Style.Live! /

Tiger Woods doesn’t ‘have much left in this leg’ to compete

Sports /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.