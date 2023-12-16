Fiery 2-semi crash closes traffic on I-69 for several hours in Steuben County

Blue police lights on top of a patrol car. A fiery crash involving two semitrailers on I-69 in Steuben County closed traffic on th interstate for several hours and caused heavy smoke damage to an overpass for I-80/90 on Dec. 15, 2023. (WISH Photo)

JAMESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A fiery crash between two semitrailers on I-69 in northeastern Indiana closed traffic for several hours Friday evening and hospitalized one man, police say.

Indiana State Police troopers, as well as multiple first responders from Steuben County, were called to a fiery two-vehicle crash on I-69 at the 355.9-mile marker around 5:30 p.m. Friday. That’s near the Indiana-Michigan border by Jamestown and Angola, Indiana.

When officers arrived, they found two semitrailers in the northbound lanes of the interstate. One of the truck trailers was fully engulfed in flames, while the other sustained heavy damage to the cab. The driver of the latter was injured and trapped inside the truck.

During their investigation, police learned that 37-year-old Bakhodir Tursunov of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was driving a 2022 Freightliner semitrailer northbound on I-69 when he had a medical emergency. Tursunov pulled over his truck underneath an overpass bridge to the eastbound lanes of I-80/90.

After he pulled over his truck, a 2020 International semitrailer driven by 44-year-old Joven Brookshire of Fort Wayne did not pull over for Tursunov’s truck and crashed into his trailer.

Tursunov’s trailer caught on fire as a result. Brookshire also became trapped inside his truck.

Police say firefighters “pulled double duty” to extricate Brookshire from his semitrailer while also pulling out the fire. He was said to be in serious, but non-life threatening condition. He was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.

Investigators did not share Tursunov’s condition.

The fire from Tursunov’s trailer spread up onto the overpass, requiring troopers to shut down eastbound traffic to I-80/90 for some time. Police say while there was heavy smoke damage to the overpass, INDOT investigators determined the bridge was intact and safe for travel.

I-69 northbound was completely shut down for about six hours for investigation and cleanup.

Investigators cited Brookshire for two infractions, claiming he was following too close, and that he failed to move over for a disabled vehicle displaying flashing hazard lights.

Both drivers cooperated with the investigation and submitted to chemical testing, which is required by Indiana law when there is a crash involving serious injuries.