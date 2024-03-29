Fort Wayne man arrested for child molestation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 53-year-old Fort Wayne man was arrested Friday morning for child molestation, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

On July 28, 2023, the Indiana Department of Child Services informed the Fort Wayne Police Department of an alleged child molestation. The child participated in a forensic interview in which she disclosed being the victim of child sexual abuse. She identified Michael Souder as the alleged defendant. An arrest warrant was issued for the defendant once the investigation was completed. Souder was arrested on Friday morning, and was incarcerated at the Allen County Jail.

David Michael Souder, 53, of Fort Wayne, was preliminarily charged with three counts of child molesting.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was assisted by the Dr. Bill Lewis Center For Children, the Indiana Department of Child Services, the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.