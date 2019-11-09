Gov. Holcomb issues executive order to ease restrictions on drivers delivering propane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order that will ease restrictions on truck drivers delivering propane.

The governor signed the order on Friday.

According to the order, drivers are exempt from regulations restricting their hours of service.

Holcomb addressed the unseasonably cold weather as a major factor for the executive order.

He said farms, homes, businesses and public buildings rely on the propane for heat and the current demand for propane is exceeding the locally available supplies.

The exemption is effective until December 2, unless “terminated or further extended” by the governor.