Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Herb sold at Trader Joe’s linked to recent salmonella outbreak

People stand in line waiting to enter Trader Joe's to buy groceries in Pembroke Pines, Fla., on March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
by: Sascha Nixon, WIBC
Posted: / Updated:

(WIBC) — One popular grocery store chain has removed a certain fresh herb from its shelves in 29 states, including Indiana, after multiple people contracted salmonella.

The Mayo Clinic describes salmonella as a bacterial infection that affects the intestines, often causing “diarrhea, fever and…cramps.” While not common, it can lead to more serious complications.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes a certain brand of basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores may be linked to a recent salmonella outbreak.

The CDC says Infinite Herbs basil has left at least 12 people sick nationwide, with one hospitalized, though no cases have yet been reported in the Hoosier state. So, if you recently purchased the organic product, you are encouraged to throw it away or return it for a refund.

Infinite Herbs has recalled some packages of the item sold between February 1st and April 6th. Learn more here.

Trader Joe’s Locations in Indiana:

  • Trader Joe’s Indianapolis – 5473 East 82nd Street
  • Trader Joe’s Indianapolis – 2902 West 86th Street
  • Trader Joe’s Fort Wayne – 4110 West Jefferson Boulevard
  • Trader Joe’s South Bend – 1140 East Howard

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

66-year-old pedestrian dies after crash...
Local News /
One goal for Indiana Ave...
Local News /
Health Spotlight: Early pancreatic cancer...
Health Spotlight /
Washington Township Schools top $100M...
Local News /
Richmond Common Council kills housing...
News /
Caplinger’s Fresh Catch Seafood Market...
Life.Style.Live! /
Butler prof: ‘Huge potential’ for...
Sports /
Earth Day Indiana announces GaiaFest...
Life.Style.Live! /