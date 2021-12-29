Holcomb extends Indiana health emergency order for 22nd time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the coronavirus led to the hospitalization of the most Hoosiers in five years, Indiana’s governor on Wednesday extended the state’s health emergency order for a 22nd time, he said during a news conference.
The latest extension of the health emergency order continues through Feb. 1.
The governor also signed an executive order that extends limited provisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. That order address issues on the licensing of medical professionals, the control measures for jails and other congregate care facilities, and the rules for declarations of local health emergencies.
News 8 collected these points from the news conference:
- Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s health commissioner, says hospitalization rates, especially among children, have increased dramatically due to variants.
- Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer, urges people not to go to emergency rooms for COVID testing as the statewide hospital census is the highest its been in five years. The latest information from the state’s coronavirus dashboard showed 3,058 people in Indiana hospitals with the coronavirus on Monday.
- Box is concerned about the shortage of tests. Holcomb says the state needs the federal government’s at-home tests now.
- Box confirms the first case of omicron in Indiana was determined 11 days ago. She says omicron cases are doubling in large cities including Chicago. The latest information from the state’s coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 0.9% of samples taken in Indiana through Dec. 6 were from the omicron variant, while 98.7% were from the delta variant.
- Box says new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those who have received their COVID booster do not have to isolate if they have been exposed to someone who tests positive for the virus unless they show symptoms, but should wear a mask.
- Box says a teleconference with school officials will happen Thursday, and updated guidelines will be shared statewide shortly after the teleconference.