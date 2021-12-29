Indiana News

Holcomb extends Indiana health emergency order for 22nd time

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's health commissioner; Gov. Eric Holcomb; and Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Indiana’s chief medical officer,, have a news conference Dec. 29, 2021, on the state's COVID-19 response in Conference Room C of Indiana Government Center South. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the coronavirus led to the hospitalization of the most Hoosiers in five years, Indiana’s governor on Wednesday extended the state’s health emergency order for a 22nd time, he said during a news conference.

The latest extension of the health emergency order continues through Feb. 1.

The governor also signed an executive order that extends limited provisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. That order address issues on the licensing of medical professionals, the control measures for jails and other congregate care facilities, and the rules for declarations of local health emergencies.

News 8 collected these points from the news conference: