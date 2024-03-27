Search
Human remains found off I-469 in Ft. Wayne identified

by: Daja Stowe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified human remains that were found earlier this month off I-465.

The coroner’s office says they belong to Michael Rose, 31, of Fort Wayne. His remains were discovered off I-469 and the Winchester Road exit.

The office says it used dental records to make the identification.

The cause and manner of Death have not been determined.

