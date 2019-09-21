Indiana AG to find out if others involved in moving of fetal remains

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s investigation into 2,246 fetal remains found in a doctor’s Illinois home and connected to abortions performed in three northern Indiana clinics will center on whether other licensed medical professionals were involved in moving the remains across state lines.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer owned and operated three women’s clinics in northern Indiana: in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend.

Klopfer lost his medical license in 2016 for failing to maintain records and letting his clinics fall behind with training and not having adequate equipment.

His clinic in Fort Wayne closed in 2013. He closed the doors in Gary in 2014 and in 2016 shut down his clinic in South Bend.

Klopfer died of natural causes on Sept. 3. While his family and others were cleaning out his home in Illinois, they discovered several hundred boxes containing 2,246 fetal remains, all medically preserved with identifying paperwork, from abortions performed over the last two decades.

Jackie Appleman with St. Joseph Right to Life told News 8 she is concerned more fetal remains will be discovered.

“Klopfer was responsible for over 30,000 abortions so the fact that they have only found 2,000 remains makes us question where are the other remains?” said Appleman.

In 2000, 2001 and 2002, when the abortions were performed, Indiana law didn’t provide much guidance on how fetal remains should be treated.

“There are lots of unanswered questions concerning the why, the how, the what, and we’re going to continue the investigatory process to determine as best we can why this occurred and what the purpose was,” Hill said Friday morning.

Taking the remains across state lines and storing them in a private house may seem macabre but may not have been entirely illegal.

“In a proceeding where he lost his license, it was determined that he had performed an abortion on a 10-year-old child who had been raped by a family member and had failed to, contrary to law, report that particular rape,” said Hill.

The fetal remains are currently secured in Illinois and are expected to be transported to Indiana.