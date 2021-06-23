Indiana News

Indiana Department of Natural Resources: ‘Stop feeding birds’

A Red-Bellied woodpecker is seen eating from a birdfeeder. (Viviane Moos/Corbis via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) had a surprising announcement for Hoosiers on Wednesday: “Stop feeding birds.”

The request comes in the wake of several reports of sick and dying songbirds across five counties in Indiana. Monroe, Clark, Jefferson, LaGrange and Lake counties have all reported birds showing “neurological signs of illness as well as eye swelling and crusty discharge.”

“Several species are being affected,” DNR ornithologist Allisyn-Marie Gillet said, “including blue jay, American robin, common grackle, Northern cardinal, European starling and a few others.”

The DNR is currently working with the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (IN ADDL) and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center to determine the cause of the birds’ deaths, the DNR said in a statement.

In addition to halting bird-feeding until the wave of deaths has concluded, the DNR provided recommendations for those who have sick or dead wild birds on their property:

Use the DNR sick and dead wildlife reporting tool to alert DNR staff.

to alert DNR staff. Clean feeders and baths with a 10% bleach solution.

Avoid handling birds — but if it’s necessary, wear disposable gloves.

When removing deceased birds, wear disposable gloves and place birds and gloves into a sealable plastic bag to dispose with the household trash.

Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a precaution.

The DNR said that they will share additional information when they receive final diagnostic results.