Indiana egg producer donates to homebound families

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A North Manchester-based egg producer is stepping up efforts to help local families hit by the economic uncertainty associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

MPS Egg Farms says it is donating a dozen eggs each week to families in the Manchester Community School District.

The company, which just moved into its newly relocated headquarters in January, says a community neighbor, it’s the right thing to do.

“We know that this is a challenging time for families that have extra mouths to feed, and MPS Egg Farms wants to help ease the burden,” said Sam Krouse, vice president of business development, MPS Egg Farms.

The school received on Monday the first delivery of 720 dozen eggs. The school district will include the eggs with student meals they are sending out.

The program will run into April.