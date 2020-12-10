Indiana House Speaker tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Indiana House Republicans announced the positive result on Thursday morning, adding that the Republican lawmaker is quarantining at home and has had mild symptoms. Huston is from Fishers.

In a statement, Huston said, “The pandemic has impacted Hoosiers and their families across our state, especially in the recent surge of cases. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19 as well. I will continue quarantining at home and taking all necessary precautions. I look forward to returning to work when it’s safe to do so.”

Huston has not been in the Statehouse or had contact with other legislative members or staff within the last week.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines recommend that those with COVID-19 isolate themselves for at least 10 days after symptoms appear.

Indiana Department of Health on Thursday reported the state’s positivity rate at 26.7%. Indiana has recorded 6,575 deaths. A total of 404,935 Hoosier have tested positive for the coronavirus.

