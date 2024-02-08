Indiana lottery names winners of trip to Luke Combs concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers from Evansville and Terre Haute got to go to a country music concert courtesy of the Indiana lottery.

The Hoosier Lottery on Wednesday announced the winners of a multistate lottery promotion called Living Luck with Luke Combs: Audra Korff of Evansville and Garrett Mundell of Terre Haute.

The pair and their guests traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Combs concert at the historic Ryman Auditorium, the former home of the Grand Ole Opry. Mundell won $10,000 during the concert, the Hoosier Lottery said. Besides the concert, the lottery paid for airfare, hotel rooms, meals and a visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Living Luck with Luke Combs contest was only open to members of Hoosier Lottery’s myLottery, which requires players to sign up for accounts with the state lottery.

Combs was a recent performer at the Grammy Awards, performing a duet of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” with her. His cover of her song was a hit last summer.