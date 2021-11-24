Indiana News

Indiana police arrest ‘dive bar’ owner on racketeering, theft, tax evasion charges

William Longwell, 59, of Charlestown, owns and operates Johnny D's Bar & Grill, shown here in May 2019 at 960 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Google Street View)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A yearlong state police investigation has netted the owner of a Jeffersonville “dive bar” on charges of racketeering, theft and tax evasion.

William Longwell, 59, of Charlestown, owns and operates Johnny D’s Bar & Grill, 960 E. Maple St., a few blocks north of the Ohio River. The bar is described on its Facebook page as “Your neighborhood Dive bar. Come watch your favorite games, play pool, video game bowling or sing and dance to our jukebox.”

The Indiana Department of Revenue in October 2020 contacted state police about possible illegal activities by Longwell. “The information stemmed from alleged under-reported income and underpaid taxes over multiple years by the establishment,” said a news release issued Wednesday by Indiana State Police’s Sellersburg district.

Longwell was charged Tuesday with a count of corrupt business influence (racketeering), four counts of theft, three counts of failure to remit Indiana sales tax, a count of tax evasion, and a count of perjury.

He was arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon and taken to the Clark County Jail. Online court records say a cash bond was entered in the clerk’s office, but provides no details. No court hearing had yet been set for Longwell, and he does not have an attorney, according to the the online court records.

Indiana Excise Police assisted with the investigation.