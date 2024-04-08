Indiana police dog Kai gets armored vest

An Indiana State Police dog has new protection from bullets and stabbing thanks to a charitable donation. K-9 Kai in the state police's Lowell district received an armored vest on April 5, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

LOWELL, Ind. (WISH-TV) — An Indiana State Police dog has new protection from bullets and stabbing thanks to a charitable donation.

K-9 Kai in the state police’s Lowell district received an armored vest Friday.

The Massachusetts-based nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s Inc. donated the vest, which was was embroidered with the words “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Kai joined more than 5,000 other U.S. police dogs that have received vests from from the nonprofit.

The potentially lifesaving body armor was custom-fitted for Kai and weighs between 4-5 pounds.

Donations to the nonprofit covered the cost of the $1,800 vest.

The Lowell district oversees Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski and Starke counties in northwest Indiana.