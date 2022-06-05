Indiana News

Indiana’s average gas price hits record high for 4th straight day

An Indianapolis station on June 4, 2022, displays a price of $5.09 for a gallon of regular. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the fourth consecutive day, Indiana hit a record high for a gallon of regular gas, according to averages from GasBuddy.

At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the average price was $4.98. That’s 2 cents higher than Friday, nearly 41 cents more than a week ago, 80 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.92 more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. Indiana ranks 10th as having the most expensive gas prices.

Marion County’s average on Saturday night at $4.96. Of Indiana’s 92 counites, Porter County along Lake Michigan had the highest average, $5.39. Next-door Lake County had the second-highest, $5.37.

Indiana has two taxes on gasoline: the 7% state sales tax and a tax directed to infrastructure projects. The road projects tax that’s currently 32 cents a gallon is set to go up by 1 cent in July.

That national average at 9:30 p.m. Saturday was $4.85. That’s 22 cents higher than a week ago and nearly 59 cents more than a month ago.

High gas prices can be blamed on short supply, high demand, and the war in Ukraine, experts have said.