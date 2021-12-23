Indiana News

Ivy Tech stops withholding transcripts to those owing money

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ivy Tech Community College has ended a policy that withheld transcripts from students who owe the statewide college money.

Under the previous policy, some Ivy Tech students who wanted to transfer to a four-year school were unable to do because Ivy Tech withheld transcripts from students owing the college any money. But under its new policy, Ivy Tech now makes transcripts available to all students.

The new policy affects about 80,000 students at its more than 20 campuses around Indiana.

A school official says many students denied access to their transcripts owed as little as $5.