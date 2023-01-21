Politics

McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor 

by: Brady Gibson and Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. 

She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as a leading DEM candidate should see run.

“People are asking…yes. I am really on Facebook now. and- yes. I am considering a run for Governor in 2024,” McCormick said.

“Those of you who know me best know I will be a champion for the people. I certainly do not shy away from a tough fight,” McCormick said.

