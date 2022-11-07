Indiana News

Judge dismisses five child pornography charges against Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A Miami County judge has approved a request to dismiss five of the 30 child porn-related charges against Kegan Kline.

Miami County prosecutors on Wednesday asked the judge to dismiss the charges because “it has been determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove said counts beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

Kline, 28, is a figure linked to the Delphi murders investigation, although he has not been charged in the deaths of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Investigators believe he used the “anthony_shots” social media profile to solicit at least 100 sexually explicit photos and videos from at least 15 underage girls. Investigators found the images on phones and tablets owned by Kline.

Police say one of the girls Kline communicated with using the “anthony_shots” profile was Liberty German.

“Our understanding is that Liberty German thought she was texting and messaging with a much younger man, who is how Kegan Kline portrayed himself,” Aine Cain, co-host of the Murder Sheet podcast, told News 8’s Richard Essex in October.

Kline still faces 25 charges related to child pornography. His trial is set to begin in January.

Indiana State Police announced last week that a suspect, 50-year-old Richard Allen, of Delphi, had been arrested for the Delphi murders.