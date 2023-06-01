Jury in trial of suitcase death to come from outside Washington County

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — A jury will be brought from outside Washington County to decide the fate of a woman charged in the death of a boy whose body was found inside a suitcase.

A judge granted the change of venue Thursday for Dawn Coleman. She argued the public outrage over the death of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan would prevent her from getting a fair trial.

Police arrested her in October after they tracked her down in San Franciso. Prosecutors say she helped the child’s mother, DeJuana Ludie Andeson, dispose of the boy’s body in Indiana in 2022.

Anderson remains at large.

