Kosciusko County crash claims 2 lives

Two people were killed in a Kosciusko County crash in the early hours on June 13, 2021. (Provided Photo/Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office)
by: Josh Doering
WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A two-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Sunday morning left two people dead, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Old U.S. Highway 30 and County Road 875 West just after 2 a.m. That is about 10 miles west of Warsaw and 125 miles north of Indianapolis.

Marlin Fuentes Sr., 32, and Marlin Fuentes Jr., 10, both of Goshen, were traveling southbound on County Road 875 West in a 2011 Mazda and did not yield at the intersection to a semi going west on Old U.S. Highway 30. The semi hit the driver’s side door, killing Fuentes Sr. and Fuentes Jr.

The driver of the semi, 44-year-old Paul Banks of Bridgman, Michigan, was not injured.

No other information about the crash was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

