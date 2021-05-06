Indiana News

LIST: Spring graduation plans for Indiana colleges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — College students throughout Indiana are preparing to celebrate their graduation after nearly a year and a half of rolling with the punches brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike last spring, many students will be able to walk across the graduation stage to accept their hard-earned diploma.

Here’s a list of spring commencement ceremonies throughout Indiana:

Smaller, outdoor ceremonies at Scheumann Stadium

Friday, May 7 – Doctoral, Specialist and Master’s candidates – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 – Bachelor’s and Associate candidates – 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Ceremonies for individual colleges at Hinkle Fieldhouse (including 2020 graduates)

Saturday, May 8 – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Class of 2021 commencement at Reavis Stadium – Sunday, May 23 – 10 a.m.

Class of 2020 commencement at Reavis Stadium – Sunday, June 6 – 10 a.m.

Ceremony at Stewart “Red” Faught Stadium on Saturday, May 22 – 10 a.m.

Ceremonies at Memorial Stadium

Friday, May 7 – Graduate students – 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 8 – Undergraduate students – 10 a.m.

Ceremonies at Michael A. Carroll Stadium

Saturday, May 15 – Graduate students – 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 15 – Undergraduate students – 3 p.m.

Individual school ceremonies at Notre Dame Stadium and Frank Eck Baseball Stadium

Friday, May 21 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 22 – 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23 – 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 15 – Ceremony for Bachelor’s, Professional, and Master’s candidates at Ross-Ade Stadium – 10 a.m.

Sunday, May 16 – Ceremony for Ph.D candidates at Elliott Hall of Music – 10 a.m.

Parades for individual schools on Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9

Ceremony for Class of 2020 on Friday, May 7 – 7 p.m.

Ceremony for Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 8 – 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.