Madison man arrested for firing pot shots into air in Walmart parking lot

A woman wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart on Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, New Hampshire. A Madison, Indiana, man was arrested after police say he fired multiple shots into the air while standing in a Walmart parking lot. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — A Jefferson County man faces criminal recklessness charges after firing pot shots into the air in a Walmart parking lot in Madison.

The Madison Police Department was called to the Walmart at 567 Ivy Tech Drive around 6:53 p.m. Monday on a report that a man was firing a weapon in the parking lot.

When they arrived, police found 25-year-old Dalton Rowlett outside of the store. Police say surveillance video showed Rowlett firing shots into the air while in the lot.

Rowlett was then taken into custody. He was being held at the Jefferson County jail without bond.

Madison is in southeastern Indiana on the border of Kentucky near Hanover, Indiana.