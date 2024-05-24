Search
Male in custody after shots fired inside Fort Wayne grocery

A Fort Wayne Police Department vehicle. (Provided Photo/Fort Wayne Police Department via Flickr)
by: Gregg Montgomery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A shooter inside a Fort Wayne grocery got shoppers’ attention Thursday night, police say.

Multiple 911 callers alerted Fort Wayne Police Department shortly before 6:15 p.m. Thursday. The callers reported a male firing shots inside the Kroger at 6310 E. State Blvd. That’s east of downtown at the intersection with Maplecrest Road.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police learned the male had fled before officers arrived. Police then searched the store for additional shooters; none were found, but multiple bullet casings were located.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the male, who police say was located in the area and taken into custody. Police did not give any additional information on the male as they continued to collect evidence and interview witnesses Thursday night.

