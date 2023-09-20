Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 42-year-old man faces a preliminary charge of murder after the shooting death of a female on Tuesday morning in Fort Wayne, police say.

The female was not immediately identified publicly in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon from Fort Wayne Police Department. Also, it was not known if the female was an adult or a juvenile.

Corby James Lee was detained as police arrived at the shooting, reported as an “unknown problem” about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Fox Avenue. That’s in the Creighton Home neighborhood located south of downtown Fort Wayne.

The female was found inside a home.

No additional details were immediately provided in the news release.

Online jail records show Lee was being held without bond.