Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man arrested after woman found shot dead in Fort Wayne home

Corby James Lee (Provided Photo/Allen County Sheriff's Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 42-year-old man faces a preliminary charge of murder after the shooting death of a female on Tuesday morning in Fort Wayne, police say.

The female was not immediately identified publicly in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon from Fort Wayne Police Department. Also, it was not known if the female was an adult or a juvenile.

Corby James Lee was detained as police arrived at the shooting, reported as an “unknown problem” about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Fox Avenue. That’s in the Creighton Home neighborhood located south of downtown Fort Wayne.

The female was found inside a home.

No additional details were immediately provided in the news release.

Online jail records show Lee was being held without bond.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Acting university president dies after...
Education /
Kraft Heinz recalls American cheese...
Business /
Indiana Golf makes major announcement...
Sports /
Two facing drug charges after...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indianapolis opens bridge for Fall...
Local News /
Fort Wayne nonprofit strives to...
Multicultural News /
Americans united in negative perception...
Political News /
Health Spotlight: Health care businesses...
Health Spotlight /