Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by car in Fort Wayne

Illuminated red, blue, and white police lights atop a police cruiser. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Michaela Springer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

The man has not been identified.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne police were sent to the intersection of Engle and Smith Roads on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with officers.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was said to be in life-threatening condition.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

