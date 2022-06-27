Mishawaka corrections officer shot, killed

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a corrections officer was fatally shot at a home on Sunday night.
Mishawaka police were called to 1911 Milburn Boulevard in response to a shooting inside a residence.
When police arrived, 28-year-old Rhema Harris was found with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to a press release.
Harris was a correctional officer at St. Joseph County Police Department in South Bend.
She was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injury.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Mishawaka Police Department at 547-258-1684.